Trapped workers get hot meals through pipe after nine days in collapsed tunnel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trapped workers get hot meals through pipe after nine days in collapsed tunnel

By Press Association
An earth-mover makes a vertical drill on the top of the mountain (AP)
An earth-mover makes a vertical drill on the top of the mountain (AP)

The 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for more than a week are finally getting hot meals.

The food was provided on Tuesday through a newly installed steel pipe as rescuers work on an alternative plan of digging toward the trapped workers vertically.

The meals, made of rice and lentils, were sent through a six-inch pipe pushed through the rubble late on Monday, government spokesperson Deepa Gaur said.

For the last nine days, the workers have survived off dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied through a separate pipe.

India Tunnel Collapse
Heavy machinery works at the entrance to the road tunnel that collapsed (AP)

On Tuesday, officials released a video after a camera was pushed through the pipe, showing the workers in their construction hats moving around the blocked tunnel while communicating with rescuers on the ground with walkie-talkies.

The tunnel collapsed in a mountainous region of Uttarakhand state, which has proved a challenge to the drilling machine which broke down as rescuers attempted to dig horizontally toward the trapped workers.

The machine’s high-intensity vibrations also caused more debris to fall, prompting officials to suspend rescue efforts briefly.

India Tunnel Collapse
One of the 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara (SDRF/AP)

Rescuers are creating an access road to the top of the hill from where they will dig vertically.

Drilling will take a few days and debris could fall during the operation, officials said on Monday.

Rescue teams will need to dig 103 metres to reach the trapped workers — nearly double the distance as the original rescue attempt.

India Tunnel Collapse
People stand near the entrance to the site (AP)

Authorities said they would also continue digging horizontally from the mouth of the tunnel toward the laborers.

They have been trapped since November 12 when a landslide caused a portion of the 2.8-mile tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 metres from the entrance.

Uttarakhand is dotted with Hindu temples, and highway and building construction has been constant to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists.

The tunnel is part of the Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal project connecting Hindu pilgrimage sites.

About 200 disaster relief personnel have been part of the rescue operation.