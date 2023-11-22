Three killed in landslide in remote Alaska fishing community, more missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three killed in landslide in remote Alaska fishing community, more missing

By Press Association
The aftermath of a landslide in Wrangell, Alaska (US Coast Guard photo via AP)
A landslide in southeast Alaska killed three people, injured a woman and left three other people missing as it smashed into three homes in a remote fishing community, authorities said on Tuesday.

Rescue crews found the body of a girl in an initial search, and late on Tuesday, the bodies of two adults were found by a drone operator.

Crews resorted to a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones to search for two children and one adult who remained unaccounted for hours after the disaster. At the same time, the US Coast Guard and other vessels looked along the oceanfront, which was littered with debris from the landslide. The ages of the children were not released.

The slide — estimated to be about 450 feet wide — occurred at about 9pm on Monday during a significant rain and windstorm near Wrangell, an island community of 2,000 residents some 155 miles south of Juneau.

Alaska state troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said at a news briefing that crews on Tuesday morning rescued a woman who had been on the upper floor of a home that was struck. She was in good condition and undergoing medical care.

The scene near Wrangell, Alaska (Sunrise Aviation/AP)

The slide scoured the mountainside, leaving a scar of earth near the top of the peak down to the ocean, wiping out large evergreen trees and leaving what appeared to be remnants of homes in its wake. One of the three homes that was struck was unoccupied, Mr McDaniel said.

A geologist from the state transportation department was flown in from Juneau, the state capital, and conducted a preliminary assessment, clearing some areas of the debris field for ground searches to begin.

Officials posted on Facebook that a local food bank was accepting donations and offered a community gathering place at a bakery.

“Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with those suffering due to last night’s events,” officials wrote on Wrangell’s Facebook page.

The landslide buried a highway, cutting off access and power to approximately 75 homes. According to the state emergency management office, boats evacuated residents from the cut-off area to the unaffected part of town.

Troopers said a large-scale search and rescue mission wasn’t initially possible because the site was unstable and hazardous.

“Our community is resilient,” Wrangell interim borough manager Mason Villarma told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

“And it always comes together for tragedies like this. We’re broken but resilient and determined to find everybody that’s missing.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for Wrangell, saying he and his wife were praying for all those affected.

“Rose and I are heartbroken by this disaster, and we pray for the safety of all those on site and offer all the resources our state has available,” he said in a statement on social media.

The state transportation department said a drone expert and heavy equipment operator were also dispatched to Wrangell.

The state’s emergency management division also planned to send someone to Wrangell to determine the community’s needs, added agency spokesperson Jeremy Zidek.

Troopers also warned of the threat of additional landslides in the area after a day of stormy weather marked by high winds and rain. They urged people caught on the other side of the slide, away from Wrangell, to evacuate by water taxi.

A shelter has been established.