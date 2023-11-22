Coldplay concert can be stopped if band ‘misbehaves’, Malaysian government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coldplay concert can be stopped if band ‘misbehaves’, Malaysian government says

By Press Association
Muslims protest against Coldplay (AP)
Muslims protest against Coldplay (AP)

Coldplay’s concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organisers if the band misbehaves, a minister said, as the government rejected Muslim conservatives’ calls to cancel the show.

Led by the country’s opposition bloc, Muslim conservatives have protested against the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Communication and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said he does not foresee any problem with Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia later in the night.

Security has been beefed up for the show that is expected to bring some 75,000 people to a stadium outside Kuala Lumpur.

When asked if a ‘kill switch” to cut off power supply will be used, Mr Fahmi said: “Yes, it’s one of the things we have discussed with the organiser.

“The prime minister has also said the band, you know, is very supportive of Palestine. So, we are upbeat about the concert today,” he added.

Malaysia introduced the kill switch measure recently after a controversy sparked by British band The 1975 in Kuala Lumpur in July.

The band’s lead singer slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance, sparking a backlash among Muslims and prompting the government to cut short a three-day music festival.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has justified allowing the Coldplay concert, telling Parliament on Tuesday that “Coldplay is actually among the bands that support Palestine”.

Chris Martin
Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community has sparked protests among Muslim conservatives in Malaysia (AP)

He noted that the previous administration, before he took power in November 2022, had approved the concert. Mr Anwar said pro-Palestinian groups also approached his office in support of the Coldplay concert.

The opposition Islamic party PAS has criticised Mr Anwar’s stance. While Coldplay supports the Palestinian cause, it also encourages hedonism, said its information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

“This is not about whether they purely support the Palestinian cause or not, but the issue of hedonism culture that they bring to our community,” he said in Parliament.

PAS, which has expanded its influence following strong Muslim support in the 2022 elections, often protests against concerts by international artists that it said were incompatible with Muslim values.

Concert organiser Live Nation Malaysia issued a statement to concert-goers a few days ago, reminding them to be “mindful of local cultures and sensitivities” and refrain from displaying props or items that may cause discomfort to others.

Police have warned the public to refrain from any sort of provocation and inciting unrest at the concert, which is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay also met with resistance from Muslims when they performed in Indonesia earlier this month.

Protesters held rallies right up to the day of its concert, slamming the band as an LGBTQ+ “propagandist” whose stance damages “faith and morals”.

Coldplay is renowned for interlacing its values with its shows, such as the band’s push for environmental sustainability.

Lead singer Chris Martin has been known to wear rainbow colours and wave gay pride flags during performances.