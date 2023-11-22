EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert

By Press Association
The packaging legislation could spell the end for the famous wooden boxes (AP)
The packaging legislation could spell the end for the famous wooden boxes (AP)

A culinary issue has erupted as the European Parliament prepares to vote on a proposal about packaging waste.

Some French producers fear that the language of the proposal would mean that Camembert cheese would no longer be encased in wooden boxes.

Many people have protested against this, calling it a matter of national pride for France – as well as a matter of common sense.

Now legislators will vote on the plan that includes a special exemption for cheeses with the prized designation of controlled protection of origin.

The round box is as essentially Camembert as its unctuous texture and pungent smell.

Paris
The European Parliament is preparing to vote on the issue (AP)

Jean-Paul Garraud, a member of the European Parliament for France’s far-right Rassemblement National, said: “It is a matter of common sense. Don’t touch our Camemberts!”

If forced into something easier to recycle like plastic, the perfect breathing of the cheese through wood might otherwise get sweaty and flabby.

Wood, though, is very hard to recycle sustainably, so the EU plans to move it out of food packaging as much as possible.

Even Gen Charles de Gaulle, the French Second World War hero and later president of the nation, knew all about the cheese issue. “How do you want to run a country that has 246 kinds of cheese?” he once complained.

The centre-right European People’s Party, the biggest group in the European Parliament with a traditional farming electorate and penchant for heritage protection, came to the defence of the wooden boxes for Camembert and other cheeses.

Camembert box
Protesters claim the law would make it illegal for Camembert to be cradled in the wooden packaging for its final weeks of ripening and, eventually, sale (AP)

French MEP Laurence Sailliet said: “Our French cheeses are loved all over the world. But who can imagine a Camembert or a Mont d’Or without its wooden strapping? Packaging them in plastic would be a gustatory and environmental aberration.

“Europe must know how to protect the environment, but never to the detriment of the specific characteristics of its member states,” she added.

And food is unquestionably one of the touchiest characteristics.

Anti-EU food rows were taken to the extreme in the years leading up to Brexit in the UK, with former prime minister Boris Johnson, then still a Brussels journalist, leading the tabloid assault with stories claiming that the EU would insist that bananas would have to be straight, and would eliminate beloved British biscuits.

This arguably helped turn the United Kingdom against the EU, with voters deciding to leave in the 2016 referendum.

France is very far from that stage, but environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said on Tuesday that the EU would make sure that the raw-milk specialised non-industrial Camemberts – those that have a controlled designation of origin – will be exempt from any regulation.

The vote on Wednesday will include such an exemption.

“Indeed, in the EU, certain food packaging made of wood, textiles, ceramics are placed on the market in very small quantities, and many of them protected by the food quality legislation,” Mr Sinkevicius said.

“Such packaging may have difficulties to be recycled at scale and is open for specific exemptions.”