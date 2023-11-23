Three Ukrainian civilians and Russian TV journalist killed in attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Three Ukrainian civilians and Russian TV journalist killed in attacks

By Press Association
Shelling struck Bakhmut, Donetsk (AP)
Russian shelling has killed three civilians in south-eastern regions of Ukraine, Kyiv authorities said, while a Russian television journalist was reported to have died from injuries he sustained in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Southern Ukraine’s Kherson region received eight night-time artillery barrages, killing a 42-year-old man in his apartment building and wounding another man, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Russian shelling also killed two people in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the office said.

It was not possible to independently verify the reports. Long-range Russian shelling that hits civilian areas has been a hallmark of Moscow’s 21-month war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that TV journalist Boris Maksudov died after being injured in a drone attack while working in southern Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region

Mr Maksudov, who worked for Russian state television channel Russia 24, was hit on Wednesday while working on a story about Ukraine allegedly shelling civilians, according to Russia’s ministry of defence.

Heavily damaged building
A heavily damaged building is seen in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk (AP)

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia illegally annexed last year.

A stepped-up Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure has prompted Ukraine and its Western allies to beef up air defence systems.

Officials fear the Kremlin’s forces will repeat their aerial attacks on the Ukrainian power grid this winter in an effort to break the country’s will.

At a meeting on Wednesday of some 50 countries supporting Ukraine’s war effort, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said they were placing extra emphasis on ground-based air defences, with Germany and France leading the European effort to furnish equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that “Ukraine’s sky shield is getting more powerful literally every month”.