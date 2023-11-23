Venice rolls out day-tripper fee in bid to regulate crowds on peak weekends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Venice rolls out day-tripper fee in bid to regulate crowds on peak weekends

By Press Association
The aim of the scheme is to reduce crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for residents (AP)
Venice authorities have unveiled a pilot programme to charge day-trippers five euro (£4.35) apiece to enter the fragile lagoon city on peak weekends next year.

The move is part of an effort to reduce crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for residents.

The rollout of the tourist “contribution” programme came after Venice, a Unesco World Heritage site, narrowly escaped being placed on the UN agency’s danger list earlier this year because of the threat that over-tourism was having on its delicate ecosystem.

Member states cited the proposed new entry fee in deciding to spare Venice from the list.

Venice
The programme will charge day-trippers five euro apiece to enter the fragile lagoon city on peak weekends next year (AP)

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro stressed that the fee is not a new tourist tax or an attempt to bring in extra revenue.

Rather, he said, it is a first-of-its-kind experiment in regulating tourist flows in one of the world’s most-visited places by incentivising visitors to avoid high-traffic periods and come on other days.

“Our attempt is to make a more liveable city,” he said at a news conference outlining the pilot programme.

In all, 29 days from April to mid-July – including most weekends – will be subject to the day-tripper fee during peak hours from 8.30am until 4pm, meaning visitors who come into Venice for dinner or a concert will not have to pay.

Venice
The aim is to help tourists choose less busy times to visit (John Walton/PA)

A host of exemptions apply, including for residents and Venetian-born visitors, students and workers, as well as tourists who have hotel or other lodging reservations.

Starting on January 16, a website, www.cda.ve.it, will go live at which visitors can “reserve” their day in Venice.

Day trippers pay five euro and get a QR code that will then be checked at spot controls at seven access points around the city, including at the main train station.

Visitors with hotel reservations enter their hotel information and also get a QR code to show, without having to pay since their hotel bill will already include a Venice lodging fee.

Venice
There has been an exodus of Venetians to the mainland in recent years (John Walton/PA)

After Covid-19 lockdowns devastated Venice’s tourism industry, the city of narrow alleyways, canals and islands has been trying to rethink its relationship with visitors in a more sustainable way while also seeking to incentivise its residents to stay put.

Venice has been forced to take action in response to the steady exodus of Venetians to the mainland and pressure from Unesco and environmentalists, who also lobbied successfully to have the government ban big cruise ships from sailing past St Mark’s Square and through the Giudecca canal.

Venice has been pointing to longer-term tourists as key to its survival since they tend to spend more.

Mr Brugnaro said in no way does the new day-tripper contribution discourage tourism overall, but just seeks to manage it better.

He acknowledged the visitor scheme will probably have glitches and will need to be amended. But he said that after years of study and talk, it was time to roll it out.