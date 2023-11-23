Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in sex assault trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in sex assault trial

By Press Association
Dani Alves (Andre Penner/PA)
Dani Alves (Andre Penner/PA)

Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Brazilian football star Dani Alves for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year, a Spanish court has said.

Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said this month there was enough evidence to open a trial. A date for the hearings has not been set.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser.

Dani Alves during the World Cup in Qatar last year
Dani Alves during the World Cup in Qatar last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Prosecutors also want Alves to pay 150,000 euros (£130,000) in damages to the victim, and to be prohibited from having any contact with her for an additional 10 years.

They also want Alves to be supervised for a decade after serving his prison term.

If found guilty, Alves would be prohibited from any type of work with minors for 10 years after his term, in accordance with Spanish law.

Under Spain’s new sexual consent law, the charge of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments.

A case of rape could carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves, 40, has been in pre-trial jail since January, when he was arrested after an initial investigation by authorities.

All his bail requests have been denied because the court considers him a flight risk, despite him offering to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device while awaiting the court’s decision.

Prosecutors this week again opposed a request for freedom made by Alves’s lawyers.

He won 42 football trophies including three Champions Leagues titles with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.