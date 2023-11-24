UN chief visits Antarctica ahead of Cop28 climate talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

UN chief visits Antarctica ahead of Cop28 climate talks

By Press Association
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres stands outside a Chilean air force base in King George Island, Antarctica (Jorge Saenz/AP/PA)
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned of the need for climate action as he visited Antarctica ahead of the Cop28 talks.

“We are witnessing an acceleration that is absolutely devastating,” Mr Guterres said about the rate of ice melt in Antarctica, which is considered to be a “sleeping giant”.

“The Antarctic is waking up and the world must wake up,” he added.

Mr Guterres is on a three-day official visit to Antarctica and Chile’s President Gabriel Boric joined him on an official visit to Chile´s Eduardo Frei Air Force Base at King George Island on the continent.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric (left) and UN general-secretary Antonio Guterres chat before taking a flight to Antarctica
Chilean President Gabriel Boric (left) and UN general-secretary Antonio Guterres chat before taking a flight to Antarctica (Jorge Saenz/AP/PA)

The UN chief was also scheduled to visit the Collins and Nelson glaciers by boat.

He said that Cop28 – which begins on November 30 in Dubai – is an opportunity for nations to “decide the phase-out of fossil fuels in an adequate timeframe” in order to prevent the world from rising 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial temperatures.

Mr Guterres said it also creates the opportunity for countries to commit to more renewable energy projects and improve energy efficiency of existing grids and technologies.

Warming air and ocean temperatures are causing Antarctic ice to melt.

The frozen continent plays a significant role in regulating Earth’s climate because it reflects sunlight away and drives major ocean currents.

Papua penguins walk at the Bernardo O’Higgins Chilean military base in Antarctica
Papua penguins walk at a Chilean military base in Antarctica (Jorge Saenz/AP/PA)

For years, scientists and environmentalists have kept an eye on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet as an important indicator of global warming.

A study published in Nature Climate Change last month said warming has increased to the point the ice sheet will now experience “unavoidable” melting regardless of how much the world reduces emissions of planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide.

Lead study author Kaitlin Naughten estimated that melting ice in Antarctica’s most at-risk areas could raise global sea levels by about 1.8 metres (5.9ft) over the next few centuries.

Another study published in Science Advances, also last month, reported that nearly 50 Antarctic ice shelves have shrunk by at least 30% since 1997 and 28 of those have lost more than half their ice in that short period of time.