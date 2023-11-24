I am going to speak – Mikel Arteta will not stop sharing views on referees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

I am going to speak – Mikel Arteta will not stop sharing views on referees

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite recent charge (Steven Paston/PA)
Mikel Arteta will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite recent charge (Steven Paston/PA)

Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite being handed a Football Association charge for comments he made after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The Gunners boss labelled VAR’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s 64th minute winner “an absolute disgrace”.

Arteta, who said that he has submitted observations he made during the match to the FA, highlighted the importance of freedom of speech and believes communication is key if the standards of refereeing are to improve.

He said: “I am going to speak (in the future). I think you have to be yourself and as a leader you have to be authentic. You can not be someone you are not and this is who I am.

“We have (sent our observations to the FA) and we will try to give our point and the reasons why and there’s not a lot I can comment on.

“When you get asked to give your observation you have to do it in the right way and there’s a process in place to do that.

“It is good that we are communicating and we all want to improve the game. Referees, managers, officials, sporting directors, journalists, we all want a better game.

“To get a better game we need freedom of speech, respectfully and in a constructive way but we have to promote that.

“It is good that they are talking in front of the media about decisions because it brings clarity.”

Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Sergi Canos scored Brentford’s opener against Arsenal in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal face Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday bidding to build on their dominant 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Arteta branded the west-London club as one of the best run in the league and reflected on Arsenal’s opening day 2-1 defeat to the Bees in 2021.

“Two years ago we had a really tough start to the campaign there,” Arteta added.

“We have learnt from that, they are a really tough opponent and it’s a really difficult place to go to. They make it extremely difficult, they are really effective, they are well coached and it will be a tough match.

“With Thomas (Frank), the coaching staff and the club, they are one of the best run clubs in the league.

“I’ve followed them for many years and the things they do with their structure and process alongside their vision is incredible to achieve what they have so credit to them.

“They have achieved to get to this level and have maintained it with so many demands as well.”

Arteta also emphasised Takehiro Tomiyasu’s influence at the club despite recent reports linking the defender with a move away from the Emirates.

“I really want him to stay,” Arteta said.

“I value the player a lot and I really like him. He’s loved and respected by everyone at the club, he’s getting a lot of minutes at the moment and he will remain with us.”