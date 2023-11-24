Ukraine drone attacks target Crimean Peninsula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Ukraine drone attacks target Crimean Peninsula

By Press Association
A Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-drone gun near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (Shandyba Mykyta, Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” via AP/PA)
A Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-drone gun near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (Shandyba Mykyta, Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" via AP/PA)

Ukraine launched one of the biggest drone attacks on the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula since the full-scale war that started with Russia’s invasion 21 months ago, Russian officials have said.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials reported that the Kremlin’s forces escalated their weeks-long and costly attempt to storm Avdiivka, a strategically-important city in eastern Ukraine.

The efforts came as both sides are keen to show they are not deadlocked as the fighting approaches 2024.

Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive that began in June.

With winter weather setting in, bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the battlefield, Ukraine and Russia are looking to take ground that could provide platforms for future advances.

Ukrainian soldiers pass by a burning volunteer bus
Ukrainian soldiers pass by a volunteer bus burning after a Russian drone hit it near Bakhmut (Shandyba Mykyta, Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” via AP/PA)

The Moscow-appointed governor for the Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Crimea early on Friday.

He claimed that dozens of drones were shot down over the province and the northern part of Crimea.

Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal, and has used it as a staging and supply point during the war.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defences downed 13 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and three more over southern Russia’s Volgograd region.

It was not possible to independently verify either side’s battlefield claims.

Russia has been trying to capture Avdiivka since October 10, using heavy bombardments and reportedly taking heavy losses.

The city is wrecked and the battle has become reminiscent of the fight over the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, which was largely destroyed during nine months of fighting before Russian troops eventually captured it.

Avdiivka lies in the northern suburbs of Donetsk, a city in a region of the same name that Russian forces partially occupy.

Avdiivka’s location grants Ukrainian forces artillery advantages over the city and could serve as a springboard for them to liberate Donetsk.

After intense artillery and aerial bombardments, Russian troops attacked the heavily-fortified city from an additional direction and spread along the line of contact whereas before they attacked in columns, Vitalii Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, said.

The city is enduring up to 40 bombardments daily, he added.