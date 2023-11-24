Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half brace inspires Al Nassr victory over Al-Okhdood By Press Association November 24 2023, 8.23pm Share Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half brace inspires Al Nassr victory over Al-Okhdood Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6270657/cristiano-ronaldos-second-half-brace-inspires-al-nassr-victory-over-al-okhdood/ Copy Link Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally to 15 goals for the season (Mike Egerton/PA) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning 40-yard lob as part of a quick-fire second-half double to help Al Nassr beat Al-Okhdood 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League. The Portugal star chested down a loose ball and expertly lofted home from distance in the 80th minute after opposition goalkeeper Paulo Vitor raced out to clear the initial danger. Ronaldo’s eye-catching finish was his 15th goal of the season and came just three minutes after he had doubled his side’s lead. It’s him again 🤩🐐 pic.twitter.com/KdZiWchdvq— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 24, 2023 The 38-year-old’s first of the evening was a powerful finish from a tight angle following a fine touch to kill a dropping ball. Victory for second-placed Al Nassr was their 11th from 14 games this term to move them a point behind leaders Al-Hilal. Midfielder Sami Al Naji opened the scoring at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh by slotting the ball home in the 13th minute before former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo took centre stage.