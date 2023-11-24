Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police in California said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call at about 5.45am.

Officers said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the car while the engine was still running.

Tiffany Haddish (Alamy/PA)

Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, had performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

She had already been arrested last year on suspicion of driving under the influence in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in films including Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss and The Kitchen.

She also wrote New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn, which earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy in 2021 for her TV special Black Mitzvah.