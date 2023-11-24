Many Premier League managers have been in contact after FA charge – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta revealed that many Premier League managers had been in contact with him after the Arsenal boss was charged by the Football Association for comments after the Gunners’ 1-0 defeat at Newcastle earlier this month.

Arteta branded the officials’ decision not to overturn Anthony Gordon’s goal “an absolute disgrace” and waits to see the extent of his punishment.

And Arteta highlighted that he and his manager colleagues were “all in this together” when it came to making improvements regarding officiating in the Premier League.

“I have been in contact with many of them, I know most of them for many years and we are all in this together,” Arteta said.

“We compete with each other but we understand our roles and understand our responsibility and we want to fulfil that to our best.

“So everything we do has to be properly thought with good process in place and make sure we contribute to make it better.

“We do meetings (with the officials) but sometimes individually. A lot of things happen.”

Arsenal faced criticism after a public statement supporting Arteta’s comments was released earlier this month.

But the Gunners manager defended his views, putting his reaction down to emotions after it was suggested his comments would set the wrong example as to how to treat referees.

“I have given hundreds of opinions but you want to isolate one moment when I talked about something I believed and used it in a different way, I don’t think that’s fair”, Arteta said to a reporter.

“We live the game with emotion. I react when a player scores a goal. I react when a player gives the ball away. We are constantly reacting – this is the game.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will start Saturday’s clash with Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We live a game which is passionate and you play to win and so this has to happen and we have to react.

“Let’s sit down here like a theatre and be on mute and see if this league and game will be interesting, it won’t. And that’s what makes it special.”

Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal for Arsenal’s Saturday evening clash with Brentford as David Raya is not eligible to play against his parent club.

Ramsdale’s father recently said the goalkeeper does not smile since summer signing Raya replaced him as the Arsenal number one.

And Arteta responded by highlighting the attitude he demands of players who have fallen out of favour.

He said: “Aaron is one of many players who is playing less than he wants. There are many unfortunately in a dressing room of 24 players.

“The behaviour we demand is to challenge and to make each other better.

“This is the purpose and to overcome the ability and to play and show with facts that you have to play more and show how wrong I am (for not picking him).”