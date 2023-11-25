Brighton return to winning ways by edging Forest in thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton return to winning ways by edging Forest in thriller

By Press Association
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro (centre) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Evan Ferguson (right) during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro (centre) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Evan Ferguson (right) during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.

Ten-man Brighton ended their six-game winless run in the Premier League by beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a drama-filled encounter at the City Ground.

Injuries and their Europa League exertions had caught up with the Seagulls as they last won against Bournemouth at the end of September, but they put that right in testing circumstances.

They fell behind to Anthony Elanga’s early opener but were in total control after Evan Ferguson’s fine goal and Joao Pedro’s double put them 3-1 up.

But the complexion of the game changed when VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to give Forest a penalty, with Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk seeing red for his over-zealous protest.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored from the spot but Forest could not find a leveller and Brighton held on for a much-needed win, which keeps them on the shoulder of the top seven.

For Forest this was a first home defeat in the Premier League since April and with just one win in the last nine games, boss Steve Cooper might be starting to feel the pressure.

His side enjoyed the perfect start as they went ahead inside the opening three minutes.

Gibbs-White picked the ball up on the right and surged forward before sending in a cross which was perfect for Elanga to head back across goal into the far corner.

It could have been a platform for Forest to build on but they did not take the opportunity and the visitors began to get a foothold in the game.

The hosts created their first chance in the 18th minute when Billy Gilmour was teed up on the edge of the penalty area, but he shot straight at Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Ferguson made no such mistake in the 26th minute as he pulled Brighton level with a fine finish.

Pascal Gross fizzed a ball into him on the edge of the area, he took a touch and then curled a sublime finish into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls continued to look the better side and went ahead in first-half added time.

Pedro ghosted in late to meet Gross’ cross with a thumping header as the £30million-man scored for the first time in the league since September.

Things got even better for Brighton just before the hour as they made it 3-1 from the penalty spot.

Chris Wood needlessly tugged Pedro to the floor and the striker picked himself up and converted with ease.

The drama arrived in the 69th minute as Callum Hudson-Odoi was barged over by Jack Hinshelwood, though referee Taylor chose not to award the penalty.

He was advised to check his pitchside monitor by VAR official Graham Scott and subsequently changed his decision.

Seagulls captain Dunk did not take the news well and earned two yellow cards in the space of 21 seconds for dissent but took much longer before he eventually left the field.

After some pushing and shoving in the penalty area, Gibbs-White kept his calm to convert the penalty almost seven minutes after the foul was awarded.

That set up a grandstand finish and Forest thought they had snatched a point in the last minute of 10 added on but Bart Verbruggen palmed away Ryan Yates’ header.