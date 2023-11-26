Props from host of Irish movies to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Props from host of Irish movies to go under the hammer

By Press Association
Killian McNulty of Historic Interiors with a prop rifle used in the 1996 film Michael Collins (Niall Mullen/PA)
Props from some of the most famous Irish movies to hit the silver screen are set to go under the hammer in Dublin.

Convincing looking rifles from the 1996 hit Michael Collins as well as items from The Banshees Of Inisherin, My Left Foot and In The Name Of The Father, and popular television shows Father Ted and Normal People are among the trove.

The 1,800 extras and set dressings were all supplied by Historic Interiors, a prop hire business founded in 1986 and which has also furnished scenes from Game Of Thrones and The Crown.

Its entire collection, valued at 400,000 euros (£347,575), is up for grabs in an online auction from December 5-8.

Killian McNulty, of Historic Interiors, said the prop rifles seen in the hands of Liam Neeson – who played Collins in the biopic film – also featured in The Wind That Shakes The Barley, and most most productions of that era of Irish history.

Among some of the other highlights include the mirror which hangs prominently in the wake scene of My Left Foot and the clock featuring a man with a top hat from Colm Doherty’s (Brendan Gleeson’s) mantelpiece in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

There are also the kitchen chairs used by Emily Blunt’s character in the 2020 romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme and a sofa used by Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in Normal People, the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel.

Historic Interiors was founded by Matt McNulty, former chairman of Bord Failte and adviser to the OPW, and his son Killian.

However Mr McNulty said renting out the items is no longer viable.

The auction will see an average of 450 lots a day go under the hammer over four days, from Irish vernacular, industrial, vintage, antique and furnishings.

“Historic Interiors began due to my father’s interest in collecting period furniture and antiques,” Mr McNulty said.

“He was involved in some furnishing projects of behalf of the Irish state, and as word got around, the Irish film industry began to contact him to supply period pieces for their sets.

“We would go shopping at auctions, antique shops and house clearances, striving to find the objects that really tell the story of that era.

“In The Field, the dresser and crockery that The Bull smashes was ours – that was a surprise to us.

“You often will have companies that buy up our props rather than rent them, especially for TV programmes with multiple series, and then when they are finished they sell them on the general market for a low price, which is not a healthy ecosystem as far as we are concerned.

“Our preference is to rent out pieces to the industry and care for them in the meantime, but that is no longer viable.”

The auction will take place in Prussia Street, Dublin, from December 5-8, and online at irishcountryhome.com, courtesy of auctioneer Aidan Foley, and catalogued by antiques dealer, Niall Mullen.