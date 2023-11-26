Jacksonville Jaguars hold off Houston Texans to remain in charge of AFC South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacksonville Jaguars hold off Houston Texans to remain in charge of AFC South

By Press Association
Jacksonville Jaguars saw off the Houston Texans (Eric Gay/AP)
The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Houston Texans to win 24-21 and maintain their grip on the AFC South.

Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal for the Jaguars with just over 11 minutes remaining looked to have made sure of victory at the NRG Stadium.

The Texans, though, set up a tense finish after a touchdown for Nico Collins, but a late long-range field goal attempt from Matt Ammendola fell short as divisional leaders Jacksonville improved to 8-3 this season.

The Atlanta Falcons moved into a tie for first place in the NFC South alongside New Orleans with a 24-15 win over the Saints.

The Falcons ended a three-game losing streak with rookie Bijan Robinson running for 91 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter as Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions.

Victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium moves the Falcons on to a 5-6 record in a tie with the Saints, who have now lost back-to-back games.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reaches for a touchdown
A one-yard touchdown from Jonathan Taylor (28) proved decisive (Michael Conroy/AP)

Indianapolis Colts running-back Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tampa Bay had fought back to cut the deficit to 20-17 in the fourth quarter, but a one-yard rush from Taylor and Chase McLaughlin’s late field goal proved decisive.

The Bucs slumped to a sixth loss in their past seven games, but still have a remote divisional chance in a poor NFC South.

Kenny Pickett threw a season-high 278 yards to help the Pittsburgh Steelers edge out the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 at Paycor Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth also returned a career-best 120 yards receiving as the Steelers claimed their seventh win of the season.

Chris Boswell kicked two field goals during the fourth quarter to fend off any fightback from their AFC North rivals.

Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-10 in Nashville.

Quarterback Will Levis completed 18 of 28 passes, totalling for 185 yards, as the Titans ended a three-match losing streak, which all came on the road.

The Panthers, meanwhile, slipped to a 10th defeat, with the worst record in the NFL.

New York Giants' Randy Bullock kicks a field goal
New York Giants’ Randy Bullock kicked a decisive field goal (Seth Wenig/AP)

A late field goal from Randy Bullock helped the New York Giants edge out the New England Patriots 10-7 in East Rutherford to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first half, which proved the difference.

The Patriots had a chance to level things up late on but Chad Ryland’s 35-yard field goal dropped just wide with only three seconds left.