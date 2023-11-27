The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Tottenham paid tribute to Terry Venables prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham paid tribute to Terry Venables prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Sport mourned the death of former England manager Terry Venables with a tribute displayed on the big screen at his former club Tottenham prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

England star Beth Mead continued her return from injury as she scored twice in Arsenal’s win over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Ireland’s boxing superstar Katie Taylor claimed the undisputed world light-welterweight title and Ding Junhui defied illness to get his UK Snooker Championship campaign under way.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal v West Ham United – Barclays Women’s Super League – Mangata Pay UK Stadium
Beth Mead scored her first Women’s Super League goals in over a year as Arsenal swept to a 3-0 win over West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton v Manchester United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton fans staged a protest against their 10-point deduction by the Premier League prior to their clash with Manchester United at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland opened the scoring but Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 – 3Arena
Katie Taylor wrested the undisputed world light-welterweight title from Chantelle Cameron in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)
MrQ UK Championship 2023 – Day One – York Barbican
Ding Junhui overcame a bout of illness to sink defending champion Mark Allen at the UK Championship in York (Richard Sellers/PA)
Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2023 Formula One season with victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Celtic v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Jonathan Obika snatched a late equaliser as Motherwell earned a surprise point at Celtic Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Newcastle United v Chelsea – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Joelinton scored as Newcastle swept to a 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona’s Joao Felix could not hide his disappointment after his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano (Jose Breton/AP)
Saracens v Bristol Bears – Gallagher Premiership – StoneX Stadium
Owen Farrell scored a try as Saracens came from behind to win their Premiership clash with Bristol (Ben Whitley/PA)
Spain Tennis Davis Cup
Italy beat Australia to win the Davis Cup title in Malaga (Manu Fernandez/AP)