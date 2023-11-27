EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

By Press Association
Amazon company logo (Michael Sohn/AP)
Amazon company logo (Michael Sohn/AP)

European regulators have said that Amazon’s proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition.

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, said it has informed Amazon of its “preliminary view” regarding the deal following an investigation that began in July.

The news raised investors’ concerns about the acquisition, sending shares in Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot Corporation, most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, down more than 17% on Monday.

The European regulators raised concerns that the buyout may hinder iRobot’s rivals from effectively competing on Amazon’s marketplace, which they said is an important platform for sales of robot vacuum cleaners in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

If the deal goes through, the commission said Amazon may be incentivised to prevent competitors from selling their products on its marketplace or making it difficult for them to do so.

Among other things, it said Amazon could reduce the visibility of a competitor’s product on its marketplace or limit access to certain labels, such as “Amazon’s choice”, that may attract more shoppers.

It may also find ways to raise the costs of iRobot’s rivals to advertise and sell their products on its platform, the commission said.

The commission has until February 14 to make a final decision on the deal.

And Amazon may respond to some of the objections raised.

Alexandra Miller, an Amazon spokesperson, said the Seattle-based company is working with the commission and is focused on addressing its questions.

“IRobot, which faces intense competition from other vacuum cleaner suppliers, offers practical and inventive products,” Ms Miller said.

“We believe Amazon can offer a company like iRobot the resources to accelerate innovation and invest in critical features while lowering prices for consumers.”

Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot was announced last year for 1.7 billion dollars (£1.3 billion), but the value of the deal has since declined by 15% after the vacuum maker incurred new debt.

Anti-monopoly organisations have voiced concerns about the deal, saying that it would broaden the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.

But British antitrust regulators cleared Amazon’s purchase of iRobot back in June.

The acquisition is still facing a review in the US by the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon’s stock finished up less than 1% on Monday.