Chicago Bears end their losing run against Minnesota Vikings

Cairo Santos landed his fourth field goal of the night in the closing moments as the Chicago Bears edged past the Minnesota Vikings for a final score of 12-10.

Santos landed the decisive kick from 30 yards with 10 seconds remaining to decide the defence-dominated NFC North clash.

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs was intercepted four times as they lost to the Bears for the first time in seven meetings.

Despite his problems, Dobbs found TJ Hockenson to put the Vikings ahead for the first time with less than six minutes remaining.

Fields fumbled for the second time in the quarter on the following drive, but moved the Bears into position for Santos’s winning kick.

The defeat dents the Vikings’ hopes of claiming the divisional title, dropping them to 6-6, behind the 8-3 Detroit Lions.