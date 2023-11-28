Imran Khan to face public trial on charges of revealing official secrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imran Khan to face public trial on charges of revealing official secrets

By Press Association
Imran Khan is serving a jail term (KM Chaudary/AP)
A Pakistan court has ordered a public trial in prison of former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of revealing official secrets, his lawyer said.

The popular opposition politician is already behind bars on a corruption charge but has a raft of other cases against him.

The latest ruling means journalists and supporters of Khan can attend the trial, which will be held in prison because authorities say it is too dangerous for him to appear in a regular courtroom.

The trial will determine whether Khan breached the Official Secrets Acts by waving around a confidential diplomatic letter after his ousting through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said they were seeking the trial in a regular court on directions from the former premier.

Security personnel stand guard outside Islamabad High Court (WK Yousafzai/AP)

Last week, another court ordered his trial be held in a regular court but Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain said the proceedings would continue at Adiyala Prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Khan has not appeared in public since August, when he was sentenced to three years for corruption.

Though the Islamabad High Court subsequently suspended that sentence, he remained in custody on charges of revealing official secrets.

Khan was indicted for allegedly revealing a secret document, and legal experts say the charges carry a possible death sentence.

Khan’s close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was deputy in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, is a co-defendant in the case. Both men have denied the charges.

The document — dubbed Cipher — has not been made public by either the government or Khan’s lawyers but was apparently diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Khan has repeatedly insisted that the document was proof that his ousting was a US conspiracy, allegedly executed by the military and his political opponents, including his successor Shehbaz Sharif. The US, Pakistan’s military and Mr Sharif have denied the claim.

Khan’s lawyers are currently fighting a legal battle to get bail for him ahead of February 8 parliamentary elections.

According to analysts, Khan’s party still could win the most seats but he is not eligible to run for parliament due to his conviction in the corruption case.