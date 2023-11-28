Children stuck overnight in German school as heavy snow hits northern Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children stuck overnight in German school as heavy snow hits northern Europe

By Press Association
Commuters queue on a country road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Commuters queue on a country road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

The early onset of winter has brought heavy snowfall and icy roads to northern Europe, with German media reporting at least two deaths and children stuck overnight in a school.

Germany’s western state of Hesse was particularly badly affected by the snow and icy roads, with power cuts due to fallen trees in some places, the news agency dpa reported.

Across Hesse, road accidents were reported and trees collapsed under the weight of snow.

Drivers were stuck in their cars in the Rheingau-Taunus district and about a hundred people had to be rescued due to fallen trees near the town of Eltville.

Germany Weather
Fallen trees block a country road in the Taunus region (Michael Probst/AP)

In the nearby city of Wiesbaden, many roads were closed. Students and staff at a school had to sleep overnight in the building because school buses were no longer running. Firefighters set up sleeping accommodation for the 55 people stranded, including 27 children.

The wintry weather caused havoc elsewhere in the country as well. There were numerous reports of road accidents in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

In neighbouring Saxony-Anhalt, a school bus with 16 children on board skidded into a ditch on Tuesday morning due to the slippery road surface. One child was injured.

In the south-western state of Baden-Wurttemberg, a 71-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on a slippery road on Monday evening, while a 54-year-old female driver died in an accident on an icy road in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate, dpa reported.

Temperatures were also well below freezing in nearly all of Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Several locations on Norway’s west coast record lows for the month on Monday, according to public broadcaster NRK.