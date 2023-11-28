German-Israeli singer fined after admitting making up antisemitism claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German-Israeli singer fined after admitting making up antisemitism claim

By Press Association
German singer Gil Ofarim stands in the courtroom in Leipzig (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)
A German-Israeli singer who claimed he had been turned away from a hotel in Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant has admitted during a defamation trial against him that he had made up the story.

The proceedings against Gil Ofarim for defamation and false accusation at a district court in Leipzig were dropped following his surprising confession, German news agency dpa reported.

The 41-year-old must pay a fine of 10,000 euros (£8,680) and he apologised to the hotel manager who was a co-plaintiff in the case.

“The allegations are true,” Ofarim said during the sixth day of the trial, dpa reported.

Gil Ofarim admitted he had made up the claim of antisemitism (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

“I would like to apologise to you,” he said, addressing the hotel manager. “I am sorry.”

The hotel manager accepted the apology, dpa reported.

Ofarim had accused the Leipzig hotel of antisemitism in October 2021 in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The singer, who lives in Germany, shared the video on Instagram at the time, showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.

However, after extensive investigations by the Leipzig public prosecutor’s office, Ofarim was charged with defamation and an initial case against the hotel employee was dropped.

On Tuesday, Ofarim said in court that he had deleted the video with the accusations.

Ofarim is the son of Israeli singer Abi Ofarim, who performed with his first wife, Esther, during the 1950s and 1960s. The couple were known internationally for their renditions of folk songs.

Germany’s leading Jewish group, which initially stood behind the singer, sharply condemned him after his surprise confession.

“For two years, Gil Ofarim accused employees of a Leipzig hotel of antisemitism. Now he has confessed that he lied. In doing so, Gil Ofarim has caused great harm to all those who are actually affected by antisemitism,” Germany’s Central Council for Jews in Germany said.

“In the event of an accusation of antisemitism, it is right to stand on the side of the person concerned, to support them and not to question their experience of antisemitism in the first instance,” the group said.

“Conversely, such an accusation must never be made without good reason. And that unfortunately happened here.”