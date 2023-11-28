Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid allegations

By Press Association
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has temporarily stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt amid multiple sexual abuse allegations against the music mogul.

Revolt announced Combs’ decision on social media on Tuesday.

It is not clear when he will return to his media company – which said Combs previously had “no operational or day-to-day role” at the network.

“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and African diaspora,” the network said in the statement.

Combs, a founder of Revolt, declined to comment further on the matter.

The network has been preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Earlier this month, R&B singer Cassie accused Combs of raping and beating her over the duration of their decades-long, on-and-off relationship – which began in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37.

The singer, whose real name is Cassie Ventura, alleged that Combs raped her when she tried to end the relationship in 2018.

One day after she filed the lawsuit, she and Combs reached a settlement to their “mutual satisfaction”.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said.

After Combs and Ventura’s settlement, two more women came forward to accuse him of sexual abuse.

Both suits were filed last week on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent director, party promoter and rising figure in New York City’s hip-hop community.

Combs has vehemently denied the allegations.

He accused the two women of seeking to exploit the New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations.

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades.

He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists, including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The mogul created the fashion clothing line Sean John and produced the reality show Making The Band for MTV.

This year, he released his fifth studio album The Love Album: Off The Grid, which earned two Grammy nominations this month.