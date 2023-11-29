Argentina’s president-elect announces choice for economy minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argentina’s president-elect announces choice for economy minister

By Press Association
Javier Milei recently held talks with the Biden administration in Washington (AP)
Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei has announced Luis Caputo, a former finance minister and Central Bank chief known as an expert in markets, to lead the economy ministry when the right-wing leader takes office on December 10.

The choice confirms that Mr Milei, a libertarian outsider, is building a more orthodox team to manage Argentina’s economy, which is suffering from red-hot inflation running at an annual rate of 143%.

“Yes, the economy minister is Luis Caputo,” Mr Milei said in a radio interview shortly after landing from a two-day trip to the United States, where he met with officials from the Biden administration.

As the first finance minister in former conservative president Mauricio Macri’s government, Mr Caputo was in charge of a debt restructuring and later became Central Bank chief.

Luis Caputo
Luis Caputo will be the new economy minister (AP)

Mr Milei has said he wants to get rid of the Central Bank.

Mr Macri’s party backed Mr Milei in the November 19 presidential run-off, and now his allies are jockeying for position inside the president-elect’s cabinet, leading to some tensions with his traditional libertarian allies.

The market has welcomed signs of Mr Milei’s more orthodox choices for key cabinet positions.

Argentine stocks and bonds have increased while the local currency, the peso, has appreciated slightly in financial markets since he won the election.

Mr Milei had previously said he was going to hold off until his inauguration to unveil the post of economy minister, because he feared his choice could be blamed for any economic woes before he even takes office.

Mr Caputo’s naming is no surprise as he was part of the small group of Milei aides who accompanied the president-elect to Washington.

Javier Milei
The more measured move has reassured the markets (AP)

Mr Milei had previously praised Mr Caputo for his market expertise. In a television interview last week he said he believes Mr Caputo could overcome the problem of short-term notes known as “Leliqs” – short-term loans the Central Bank makes to banks as a way to vacuum up excess pesos – and “end controls on the exchange rate”.

The leader in waiting said he considers the Central Bank’s stock of “Leliqs” as one of the first problems he has to solve. He said the notes could spark hyperinflation because they increase the stock of pesos.

“I have to dismantle the ‘Leliqs’ ball to avoid hyperinflation,” Mr Milei said in an interview.

“There is no greater financial expert in Argentina than Luis ‘Toto’ Caputo. He is the ideal person to dismantle this problem.”