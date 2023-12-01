Japan voices concern about US military using Osprey aircraft after fatal crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan voices concern about US military using Osprey aircraft after fatal crash

By Press Association
A Japanese ship searches in the waters where a military Osprey aircraft crashed (Kyodo News/AP)
Japanese officials have expressed concern that the US military is continuing to fly Osprey aircraft in the country without providing adequate information about a fatal crash this week despite repeated requests.

One crew member was killed and seven others are missing, along with the aircraft.

The cause of Wednesday’s crash, which occurred during a training mission, is still under investigation.

Search operations widened on Friday with additional US military personnel joining the effort while Japanese coast guard and military ships focused on an undersea search using sonar.

A Japanese coast guard helicopter and patrol vessel conduct search and rescue operations (Kyodo News via AP)

The Pentagon said on Thursday that US Ospreys continue to operate in Japan, and deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said she was not aware of an official request from Japan to ground them.

“We are concerned about the continuing Osprey flights despite our repeated requests and the absence of a sufficient explanation about their safety” from the US military, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

The US-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like a plane, during flight.

Ospreys have had a number of crashes, including in Japan, where they are used at US and Japanese military bases, and the latest crash rekindled safety concerns.

Japanese officials say they asked the US military to halt Osprey flights in Japan except for those involved in the search operations.

Defence minister Minoru Kihara said he met the commander of US Forces Japan, Ricky Rupp, on Thursday afternoon and repeated his request that flights be allowed only after the aircraft’s safety is confirmed.

He acknowledged that he did not specifically use the words “grounding” or “suspension”.

Mr Kihara said he asked Mr Rupp to explain what measures are being taken for Osprey flights in Japan in response to the crash.

Japan has raised concerns about the safety of Ospreys (Kyodo News via AP)

On Thursday, Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa met US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and asked the United States “to promptly provide information to the Japanese side”.

US Air Force Special Operations Command said the CV-22B Osprey that crashed was one of six deployed at Yokota Air Base, home to US Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force, and was assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing.

The aircraft had departed from the US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and crashed on its way to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Japanese officials said.

A total of 44 Ospreys have been deployed at US and Japanese military bases in Japan. In Okinawa, where about half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are based, Governor Denny Tamaki called on Japan’s defence and foreign ministries to request the US military to suspend all Osprey flights in Japan, including in search operations.

“It is extremely regrettable that Ospreys are still flying in Okinawa,” Mr Tamaki said in a statement on Thursday. “I have serious doubts about Osprey safety even for their search and rescue operations.”