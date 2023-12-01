Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 18 months for film violations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 18 months for film violations

By Press Association
Paul Nthenge Mackenzie appeared at the Malindi court under tight security (Gideon Maundu/AP)
The leader of a doomsday cult in Kenya was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison for the illegal distribution of films and operating a film studio without licences.

The senior magistrate in the city of Malindi, Olga Onalo, handed down the sentence for Paul Mackenzie. The controversial preacher can appeal within 14 days.

Mackenzie was found guilty last month of the exhibition of films through his Times Television network without approval of the Kenya Film Classification Board, in charges dating back to 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges saying he did not know he required a licence to distribute films.

Preacher Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, right, arrives at court (Gideon Maundu/AP)

Mackenzie had been accused of using the TV channel and his sermons to radicalise children and their parents against western education and medicine.

Prosecutors also alleged that some of his followers had refused to go to school or attend hospitals when sick. He was acquitted of those charges.

The preacher has been in police custody since April, when he was arrested in connection with the discovery of more than 400 bodies in mass graves on his church property.

He has not been formally charged over the deaths.

Prosecutors allege Mackenzie ordered hundreds of his congregants to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus.

The state last month applied to continue holding Mackenzie and his co-accused in custody for six more months, as investigations continue.

Fresh graves were discovered in November at his 800-acre property, but authorities have not said when exhumation of the bodies will be undertaken, with many of Mackenzie’s followers still reported missing.