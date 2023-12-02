Snowstorm brings Munich airport to standstill and hits travel in central Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snowstorm brings Munich airport to standstill and hits travel in central Europe

By Press Association
A Lufthansa aircraft parked at the snow-covered Munich airport in Germany (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
A Lufthansa aircraft parked at the snow-covered Munich airport in Germany (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

All flights were grounded at Munich’s airport on Saturday after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, affecting travel across the region.

After initially announcing a halt in air traffic until noon on Saturday, the airport later announced flights would be cancelled until 6am on Sunday.

Other airports in the region, including in the Swiss financial capital Zurich, also announced weather-related delays and cancellations.

Trains to and from Munich’s central station were also halted, Germany’s national railway said, advising passengers to delay or reroute their journeys.

People remove a fallen tree from a road after heavy snowfall in Munich, Germany
People remove a fallen tree from a road after heavy snowfall in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

The news agency dpa reported that some passengers in Munich and the nearby city of Ulm spent Friday night on trains due to the halt.

In Munich, no buses or trams were operating as of Saturday afternoon, the local transit authority said.

Some subway and regional train lines were also affected by the weather.

Downed trees left “many thousands” of people without power across the state of Bavaria, the utility company Bayernwerk told dpa.

Officials for Germany’s Bundesliga also announced that a football match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Munich, was postponed.

The Munich Allianz stadium in Germany
The Munich Allianz stadium in Germany (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Police in Lower Bavaria, the region north-west of Munich, said they responded to 350 incidents related to snow and ice between Friday night and early Saturday, some of which led to minor to moderate injuries.

In Austria and Switzerland, the new snowfall led officials to raise the alarm about the danger of avalanches.

The provinces of Tyrol and Vorarlberg in western Austria raised their avalanche warnings to the second-highest level after the region received up to 50 centimetres (20in) of snow overnight.

The Austrian railway company OeBB said on Saturday afternoon that various stretches of its routes across the country were closed due to the storm.

In the Czech Republic, the major highway and some other roads were blocked for hours, trains and public transportation faced delays and cancellations, and more than 15,000 households were without power.

Trains stuck at the Munich main railway station in Germany
Trains stuck at the Munich main railway station (Lukas Barth/dpa via AP)

The key D1 highway that links the capital Prague with the second largest city of Brno was at a standstill for hours after an accident that caused a 20-kilometre (12.4-mile) long line of trucks.

Traffic jams also hit other parts of the highway as well as the D5 that links Prague with Germany.

A number of high-speed and regional trains had to stop in the southern part of the country as cross-border trains from neighbouring Austria and Germany did not operate, and some roads were expected to remain closed for the day.