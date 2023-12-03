Kiss achieves music immortality with new hologram bandmates for live gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Kiss achieves music immortality with new hologram bandmates for live gigs

By Press Association
Kiss perform during the final night of the band’s farewell tour at Madison Square Garden (Evan Agostini/AP)
Kiss perform during the final night of the band’s farewell tour at Madison Square Garden (Evan Agostini/AP)

US rock band Kiss played their last ever live gig in New York on Saturday, using their final show to reveal their legacy will keep on rocking in digital form.

During the encore of the show at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, bandmates Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer left the stage to reveal digital avatars of themselves.

After the transformation, the virtual Kiss launched into a performance of God Gave Rock and Roll to You.

Kiss frontman Stanley revealed this is the ultimate step to music immortality as, while the rockers might be ageing, their music can live on frozen in time forever.

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are,” he said.

“It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see Kiss immortalised.”

Iconic bassist Simmons added: “We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before.”

The cutting-edge technology, created by the George Lucas-backed special effects company Industrial Light & Magic, will be used to perfect the holographic performers that manage to be even larger-than-life than the band they were initially based on.

The band’s avatars, Demon, the Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman, are depicted as sort-of superhero versions of the band.

This marks the first time a US band has become a permanent, licensed version of intellectual property that can roam the multiverse to perform Kiss music.

The avatars were conceived by Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which made headlines with the wildly successful Abba Voyage shows in London, where holograms of the Swedish band perform as their human counterparts appeared in 1979.

Like Abba, Kiss will be able to continue with their musical legacy, frozen in time at the peak of their success, for “eternity”, said
chief executive of Pophouse Entertainment Per Sundin.

“Kiss could have a concert in three cities on the same night across three different continents,” he added.

“That’s what you could do with this.”