Philippine president blames foreign militants for blast that killed four at Mass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Philippine president blames foreign militants for blast that killed four at Mass

By Press Association
A powerful explosion, believed to have been caused by a bomb, ripped through a Catholic Mass, killing four people and injuring dozens of others (Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur – Public Information Office/AP)
A powerful explosion, believed to have been caused by a bomb, ripped through a Catholic Mass, killing four people and injuring dozens of others (Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur – Public Information Office/AP)

The president of the Philippines has blamed “foreign terrorists” for a bomb blast that killed four Catholic worshippers and injured dozens of other people in the south, and sparked alarm, including in the capital, Manila, where state forces were put on alert.

The suspected bomb, which the police said was made from a mortar round, exploded while students and teachers were attending Mass in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in southern Marawi city on Sunday morning, Taha Mandangan, the security chief of the state-run campus, told the Associated Press.

Dozens of students and teachers dashed out of the gym and the wounded were taken to hospitals.

Philippines Deadly Explosion
Students and teachers were attending Mass in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University when the bomb went off (Froilan Gallardo/AP)

Regional military commander Major Generak Gabriel Viray III said four people were killed by the blast, including three women, and 50 others were taken to two hospitals for treatment.

Six of the injured are fighting for their lives, said Mamintal Adiong Jr, governor of the Islamic province of Lanao del Sur, which has Marawi as its capital.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement: “Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University.”

Mr Marcos did not explain why he immediately blamed foreign militants for the high-profile bombing.

Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr later told a news conference without elaborating that there was a strong indication of a “foreign element” in the bombing.

Philippines Deadly Explosion
Dozens of people were taken to hospital after the blast (Froilan Gallardo/AP)

Military chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr said the bomb attack could be retaliation by Muslim militants for a series of battle setbacks.

“We are looking at possible angles,” he said. “It could be a retaliatory attack.”

He cited the killing of 11 suspected Islamic militants in a military offensive backed by air strikes and artillery fires on Friday near Datu Hoffer town in southern Maguindanao province.

Regional police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza said the killed militants belonged to Dawlah Islamiyah, an armed group that had aligned itself with the Islamic State group and still has a presence in Lanao del Sur province.

Mosque-studded Marawi city came under attack from foreign and local Islamic militants who had associated themselves with the Islamic State group in 2017.

The five-month siege left more than 1,100 dead, mostly militants, before it was quelled by Philippine forces backed by air strikes and surveillance planes deployed by the United States and Australia.

Philippines Deadly Explosion
A Filipino trooper guards the entrance of the site where a bomb exploded in Marawi, southern Philippines (Froilan Gallardo/AP)

Army troops and police cordoned off the university shortly after the bombing and began an investigation, checking security cameras for any indication of who may have been responsible for the attack. Security checkpoints were set up around the city.

Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Peralta told reporters that military and police bomb experts found fragments of a 60mm mortar round at the scene of the attack.

Such explosives fashioned from mortar rounds have been used in past attacks by Islamic militants in the country’s south.

The deadly blast set off a security alarm beyond Marawi city as the Christmas season ushered in a period of travel, shopping sprees and traffic jams across the country.

Police and other state forces were put under “heightened alert” in metropolitan Manila, security officials said.

Philippines Deadly Explosion
Filipino troopers man a checkpoint near the site where a bomb exploded in Marawi, southern Philippines (Froilan Gallardo/AP)

The Philippine coast guard said it ordered all its personnel to intensify intelligence gathering, stricter inspections of passenger ferries and the deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs and sea marshals.

“Amid this barbaric act, best public service must prevail,” coast guard chief Admiral Ronnie Gavan said.

The southern Philippines is the homeland of minority Muslims in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation and the scene of decades-old separatist rebellions.

The largest armed insurgent group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, signed a 2014 peace deal with the government, considerably easing decades of fighting.

But a number of smaller armed groups rejected the peace pact and press on with bombings and other attacks while evading government offensives.