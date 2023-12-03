Dejan Kulusevski snatches Tottenham a point in Manchester City thriller

Dejan Kulusevski scored a 90th-minute equaliser as Tottenham snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw at champions Manchester City.

Substitute Jack Grealish looked to have secured City’s first Premier League win in three games when he struck nine minutes from time.

Pep Guardiola’s side had led 2-1 at the break thanks to a Phil Foden goal after Son Heung-min had scored at both ends, but Giovani Lo Celso’s superb strike made it 2-2.

Spurs at the Etihad. Box office 🍿 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 3, 2023

With Spurs committing numerous errors, City had the chances to win convincingly but paid the price for their wastefulness.

It was their third successive draw and there was further frustration as Rodri was booked, ruling him out of the midweek trip to Aston Villa. Grealish will also be suspended against his former club.

For Spurs, after three successive defeats and a multitude of injuries, it was a highly creditable point.

City made a positive start and threatened early on when the dangerous Jeremy Doku forced a save from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Yet from the resulting corner the hosts were punished as Vicario palmed the ball away and it was launched long out of defence towards Son.

Giovani Lo Celso celebrates scoring Spurs’ second equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Korean was quickly into his stride and could not be caught as he raced into the area and rifled a shot past Ederson to give the visitors a sixth-minute lead.

It seemed the perfect start for Spurs but the celebrations quickly turned sour for the goalscorer.

Son was wrong-footed as Julian Alvarez’s free-kick into the area was glanced by Erling Haaland and could not prevent the ball ricocheting off his knee into his own net.

Spurs should have conceded again moments later but were spared by an extraordinary and uncharacteristic miss by Haaland.

The prolific Norwegian looked certain to score after Bernardo Silva seized on a loose pass and squared across the area but he somehow screwed his effort wide.

Erling Haaland (right) uncharacteristically shoots wide of goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

City also had some sloppy moments at the back.

Ruben Dias got back to clear after Brennan Johnson got behind the defence following another long ball and Rodri tidied up after Silva gave the ball away in a dangerous position.

Spurs survived again after Doku cut inside and smashed a shot against the crossbar but City broke through after 31 minutes.

Tottenham contributed to their own downfall after giving away position and City passed their way through, with Foden finishing off following a neat turn and lay-off by Alvarez.

Alvarez struck the base of a post with another effort and Haaland was again wasteful, this time shooting over, when Spurs once more lost possession.

Year after year, Man City v Spurs continues to deliver ⚡ pic.twitter.com/qcAuijDgqa — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2023

Tottenham continued to live dangerously and when their attempts to play out from the back faltered again early in the second half, it took a fine save from Vicario to deny Silva.

City were to rue their profligacy as Lo Celso pulled his side level 21 minutes from time.

An Alvarez pass was intercepted on halfway and Spurs pushed forward with Son finding Lo Celso on the edge of the area. The Argentinian cut inside onto his left foot and sent a low curling shot beyond Ederson’s fingertips and in off the far post.

City were jolted into action and Rodri sent a shot whistling wide before Grealish turned in from a Haaland cutback.

It seemed victory was secured but Spurs had other ideas with Kulusevski rising to power in, with what seemed to be his shoulder, from a Johnson cross.

The game ended in controversy, and with Haaland fuming, after play was initially allowed to go on after the forward was fouled as he played Grealish in on goal before it was then called back.