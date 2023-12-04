Heavy rains lash south and east India coasts as they brace for powerful storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rains lash south and east India coasts as they brace for powerful storm

By Press Association
Indian authorities have issued warnings over tropical storm Michuang, which is likely to hit the southern coast on Tuesday (AP)
Heavy rain and strong winds pelted India’s southern and eastern coastlines on Monday and states were put on high alert after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a powerful storm, authorities said.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states in the south and Odisha in the east braced for flooding as authorities issued warnings over tropical storm Michuang, which is likely to hit the southern coast on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 56mph-62mph (90kph-100kph) with gusts up to 68mph (110 kph), the Indian Meteorological Department said.

India Storm
Civic workers in a flooded street in Chennai following heavy rain along India’s Bay of Bengal coast (AP)

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that, based on its current trajectory, the storm could make landfall on Tuesday afternoon close to Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh state.

The Andhra Pradesh state government shut schools on Monday, while authorities in Tamil Nadu declared a public holiday in four districts that are likely to bear the brunt of the downpours.

In the eastern state of Odisha, a number of districts experienced heavy rain, which authorities said could intensify on Tuesday.

India Storm
The Tambaram Government Hospital in Chennai is flooded after heavy rains (AP)

The Hindu newspaper reported that officials evacuated nearly 2,000 people from coastal and low-lying villages in Andhra Pradesh state, with instructions to move more than 7,000 more to safer areas.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, heavy rain submerged roads and cars and flooded parts of the city.

There was widespread disruption to trains and flights, with videos showing water streaming on to the airport tarmac.

India Storm
People wade through floodwater outside the hospital in Chennai (AP)

Members of India’s National Disaster Response Force were evacuating those in low-lying areas of the city, local media reported.

The state government said over the weekend that it had deployed its own disaster response force and set up nearly 5,000 relief camps in coastal areas.

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, said the state is ready to face the storm, with authorities deployed to vulnerable areas, and asked the public to stay indoors until it subsides.