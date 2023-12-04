Disruption on roads and at airports as Moscow hit by heavy snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Disruption on roads and at airports as Moscow hit by heavy snow

By Press Association
Heavy snow has hit Moscow, causing disruption on roads and at airports (Vasily Kuzmichenok/Moscow News Agency/AP)
Heavy snow has hit Moscow, causing disruption on roads and at airports (Vasily Kuzmichenok/Moscow News Agency/AP)

Moscow has been hit by heavy snow, which has caused disruption to road traffic and flights in and out of three airports in the Russian capital, officials and media reported on Monday.

The snowfall that began on Sunday and continued overnight brought an additional 9in (23cm) to already high levels of snow in Moscow, according to deputy mayor Pyotr Biryukov.

About 135,000 people and 18,000 pieces of equipment were involved in the snow-clearing effort.

Russia Weather
The snowfall that began on Sunday and continued overnight brought an additional 9in (23cm) to already high levels of snow in Moscow (Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/AP)

Nearly 200 trucks have got stuck in the snow over the past 24 hours, and required assistance from road traffic workers, the Moscow transport department reported.

A total of 53 flights were delayed and five more were cancelled on Monday morning in three out of four Moscow airports, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported.

Most of the delays occurred at Sheremetyevo airport, north of the capital.

The two airports to the south, Domodedovo and Vnukovo, also experienced delays, the report said.

Russia Weather
Municipal workers clear snow from the pavements and a road in Moscow (Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/AP)

At Zhukovsky airport south-east of the city, flights were departing on schedule, according to Vedomosti.

Heavy snow, as well as temperatures below minus 50C (minus 58F), were also reported in the Siberian region of Yakutia.

In the neighbouring Magadan region similar temperatures were expected in the coming days.