Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after failed coup

Guinea-Bissau’s president has dissolved the West African nation’s parliament after what the government said was a failed coup.

A decree issued by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday cited a shootout in the capital, Bissau, last week.

“The date for holding the next legislative elections will be set in due time in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution,” the decree stated.

“This Presidential Decree comes into force immediately.”

The order referred to the “seriousness” of the shootout between members of the Presidential Palace Battalion and the National Guard which started when the former tried to rearrest two ministers released from custody while being investigated for alleged corruption.