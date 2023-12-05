Heavy rains leave several dead before storm Michaung makes landfall in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rains leave several dead before storm Michaung makes landfall in India

By Press Association
People were evacuated from flooded areas following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai (AP)
People were evacuated from flooded areas following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai (AP)

Twelve people have died in the downpour before Tropical Storm Michaung made landfall along India’s south-east coast, bringing further torrential rains and strong winds, officials said.

The storm hit Andhra Pradesh state with maximum sustained winds of 56-62mph and gusts up to 68mph, the Indian Meteorological Department said, adding that the storm would weaken over the next few hours.

Authorities are on high alert for heavy showers over the next 24 hours.

Another state in the south, Tamil Nadu, experienced days of heavy rains ahead of the storm.

Downpours triggered accidents that led to at least 12 deaths across vulnerable districts, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Flooded streets
Tropical Storm Michaung began making landfall along India’s south-eastern coastline (AP)

In Tamil Nadu’s capital city of Chennai, rain from the storm’s outer reaches caused walls to collapse, uprooted trees and submerged roads and cars in knee-deep waters.

Videos on Monday showed water streaming onto the city’s airport tarmac, forcing authorities to temporarily shut it down and cancel flights.

The downpours have since begun to recede, and the airport has reopened, but many parts of the city remained flooded on Tuesday.

Rains also pounded parts of Odisha state in the east, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or severe damage.

In Andhra Pradesh, where the storm made landfall near Ongole district, officials shut down schools and evacuated more than 9,000 people from coastal and low-lying areas.

Parts of the state saw as much as 390mm (15.4in) of rain on Tuesday morning before the storm closed in, putting officials on high alert as winds uprooted trees and damaged crops.

India’s Meteorological Department said rains could continue over the next few days. Michaung is listed as a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the department’s cyclone classification system due to its wind speed.

India Storm
The storm brought with it torrential rains and strong winds (AP)

In Tamil Nadu, authorities set up thousands of relief camps in coastal areas. The National Disaster Response Force and other agencies sent rescuers with boats to evacuate hundreds of people stranded on roads and inside flooded homes.

Officials, who declared a public holiday in districts affected by the storm, urged residents to stay indoors.

In June, rain pelted the shores of western India and southern Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushed into the coast, prompting both countries to move more than 100,000 people to shelters.

India’s coasts are no stranger to cyclones, but changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense, making preparations for natural disasters more urgent.