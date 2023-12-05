Hamas officials join Mandela’s family to mark 10th anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Hamas officials join Mandela’s family to mark 10th anniversary of his death

By Press Association
Former South African president Nelson Mandela (Johnny Green/PA)
Former South African president Nelson Mandela (Johnny Green/PA)

Hamas officials joined members of Nelson Mandela’s family in laying wreaths at a statue of the statesman and Nobel Peace Prize winner in South Africa on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Former Hamas government minister Basem Naim is in South Africa as part of a delegation and joined Mr Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, and others at the ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of the South African government.

South Africa has been vocal in its support of the Palestinian cause for years and has strongly criticised Israel over its response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

South Africa Israel Palestinians
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march across the Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg (Jerome Delay/AP)

South Africa has previously compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to its own past apartheid system of racial oppression.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party, which Nelson Mandela once led, voted in favour of a motion in Parliament last month to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and cut diplomatic ties because of the war in Gaza.

The motion called for ties to be cut until a permanent ceasefire.

The motion passed with a large majority but needs to be enacted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has criticised Israel but also condemned Hamas for its attack on Israeli civilians that sparked the war.

Mandla Mandela is an ANC lawmaker and has been hosting Mr Naim and other Hamas officials in South Africa.

They joined a pro-Palestinian march in Cape Town last week and attended a conference in Johannesburg organised by Mandla Mandela in support of the Palestinians.

Nelson Mandela died on December 5, 2013 at the age of 95. South Africa’s support for the Palestinian cause is one of the former president and anti-apartheid fighter’s legacies after he compared the plight of black South Africans under the apartheid regime to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

But Mr Mandela also visited Israel in 1999 after the end of his term as president and attempted to improve ties.