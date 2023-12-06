Fulham pile misery on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Fulham pile misery on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

By Press Association
Steve Cooper had a night to forget at Craven Cottage (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper had a night to forget at Craven Cottage (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez scored doubles as Fulham heaped the pressure on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper with a 5-0 Premier League victory at Craven Cottage.

Tom Cairney also found the net to ensure the Cottagers bounced back from their late disappointment at Anfield on Sunday and condemned struggling Forest to a fourth consecutive defeat.

A scrappy opening period offered little until Forest midfielder Nicolas Dominguez produced a quality pass into the feet of Divock Origi, who tested Bernd Leno from range in the 17th minute.

Fulham took time to warm up after Sunday’s 4-3 agonising defeat at Liverpool.

Andreas Pereira almost opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

The Brazilian stood over a set-piece and used a whipped technique which narrowly missed the inside of Odysseas Vlachodimos’ post.

And not long after Fulham converted a chance to take a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Willian produced a moment of genius when he jinked inside onto his right foot and produced a perfect back-post cross to Iwobi, who avoided his marker to tap home from close range.

The Cottagers had the bit between their teeth and scored a second in the 34th minute.

A well-timed challenge in midfield by Joao Palhinha saw Iwobi combine with Pereira before he slipped in Jimenez and the striker rifled his effort into the top corner.

The Mexican, who had struggled for goals earlier in the season, looked full of confidence.

On the stroke of half-time Iwobi nearly grabbed a second when he did well to turn on the edge of the box before producing a curled effort from range which almost nestled into the top corner.

Forest forward Anthony Elanga ran the ball out of play in the 51st minute which summed up a dull showing from the visitors.

Iwobi’s dominating performance got even better when the Nigeria international produced a dangerous cross which was slightly too high for the rising Jimenez.

But moments later, in the 54th minute, Jimenez took his chance and grabbed his second of the match.

The creative Pereira found Jimenez and he brought it down on his chest and rounded Vlachodimos before finishing with a deft backheel into the empty net.

Fulham grabbed a fourth through Iwobi after 73 minutes.

Harry Wilson found space down the byline and his cutback found the winger who finished first time to grab his brace.

Cairney got in on the action to make it 5-0 after 86 minutes.

The skipper wandered into acres of space through the middle of Forest’s backline and calmly stroked home.