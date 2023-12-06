Gunman dead and at least three injured in shooting at university in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gunman dead and at least three injured in shooting at university in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Law enforcement officers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP)
Three people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The sheriff said there was no further threat after police located a suspect, who ended up dead.

“Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “That number could change.”

He did not say whether any victims had been killed.

“So I don’t want to give you false information and tell you how many victims that we have. But we will be providing that update very, very shortly.”

Police were called about an active gunman on campus at 11.45am on Wednesday, said Adam Garcia, a university police official.

He said officers found and “engaged” a suspect, who is now dead. It was not clear how the suspect died.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, that the gunman was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

Campus Shooting Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to the shooting (Lucas Peltier/AP)

Students and the community were alerted to the emergency by a university post on X.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Student Matthew Felsenfeld said he and about 12 classmates barricaded their door in a building near the student union.

“It’s the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them,” said Mr Felsenfeld, 21, a journalism student.

He said he did not hear gunfire or see anyone injured but said he saw out of the windows as police prepared to enter the neighbouring building. A short while later, police arrived and ushered them out.

Campus Shooting Las Vegas
A University of Nevada, Las Vegas, student speaks on his phone after a the shooting (Lucas Peltier/AP)

Pierre Lescure, a senior student, was riding his bicycle from home to campus for a meeting when he said about 10 police cars drove pass him.

“They drove too fast and there was no ambulance, just cops. It was clearly a shooting,” Mr Lescure said. “It could not be something else.”

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of officers with FBI insignia move as a group on to campus just before 1pm, soon after police reported the dead suspect.

University officials on social media urged anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place, saying: “This remains an active investigation.”

UNLV has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its 332-acre campus, which is less than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting took place in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in US history, the October 1, 2017, shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

The UNLV campus is just over three miles from that location.