Roy Hodgson sends message to unhappy Crystal Palace fans after Bournemouth loss

Roy Hodgson pleaded for Crystal Palace supporters to stay onside after a 2-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth ended in a chorus of boos and an object being launched by a disgruntled fan in the boss’ direction.

Headers in each half from Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore extended the Cherries’ unbeaten Premier League run to four matches, while Palace remain in search of just their second home victory this season after a promising start to the campaign.

Palace, who dropped to 14th place with the loss, were hoping to pick up points ahead of a difficult run of fixtures, beginning with Liverpool on Saturday followed by a trip to Manchester City before meetings with Brighton and Chelsea.

Hodgson said he was unaware of being targeted by the projectile until after the fact, joking: “So you mean to say there was a fan out there who doesn’t like me? That will definitely stop me sleeping.”

The boyhood Palace fan also addressed earlier comments made to broadcaster Amazon Prime Video, in which he had suggested Eagles supporters might be “spoiled” by positive results in recent years.

He explained: “The fact is if I said that in the spur of the moment, to some extent there’s truth in it, yes.

“I mean we’ve punched above our weight for a number of years now. We’ve kept this team in the league for a number of years, but the fact is we are still in a situation where every game for us has got to be a fight. Every game for us has got to be street fighting.

“We need the fans of Crystal Palace as we know them, because without them it will become really, really hard for us, because the players need them, so I suppose my point, if I’m making a point at all, is don’t desert us because it’s a bad moment.

“We’re as sad as you are. We aren’t giving you what you want. If I say you’ve been spoiled, well, that’s pretty harsh. I mean, what is spoiled?

“But for me you have to remember that my relationship with the club is basically a fourth division club, a third division club, a Championship club. The first division of the football league when I was growing up was beyond my wildest dreams.

“Now it’s not. Now I think we are a bona-fide Premier League team. I think we’ve earned that right.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola came into the contest hoping to see his side strike first, and he was rewarded when Senesi nodded in the opener from a corner.

He said: “I think it was an important win for us. I think also that the way we won is good for the team because we were not as brilliant as the last games I would say, but today we’ve been very efficient, very compact, we’ve scored from a set-piece and we are adding small things to the team that are very important.

“I think we are improving, we are creating more chances and it is good because at the end especially in these kinds of games to score first is so important, to score with a set-piece is something you can add to the team and not only be dependent on open play.”