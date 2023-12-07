Russian schoolgirl shoots several classmates before killing herself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russian schoolgirl shoots several classmates before killing herself

By Press Association
Investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a classroom of a school in Bryansk, Russia (Russian Investigative Committee via AP)
A Russian schoolgirl shot several of her classmates, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities have said.

The shooting happened at a school in Bryansk, a city in a region of the same name that borders Ukraine, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

One of the people wounded was in a serious condition, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.

A fellow student told RIA Novosti that the girl brought the gun to the school in a tube for carrying papers.

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a classroom of a school in Bryansk, Russia
She told the state news agency that when the shooting began, two girls, including the twin sister of the 14-year-old attacker, came running into their classroom.

A preliminary investigation found that the assailant had brought a pump-action shotgun to the school that she used to fire at her classmates, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Video shared by RIA Novosti showed children cowered in a classroom behind a door barricaded with upended desks and chairs.

The dead girl’s father was taken for questioning as a witness, RIA Novosti said.

Investigators wanted to ask him how his daughter came into possession of the gun, the Telegram channel Shot reported.

The school’s director was also being questioned about how the girl managed to bring the weapon into the school and about the state of the school’s security systems, state news agency Tass reported.

The presidential children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said on her Telegram channel that she was overseeing the care of the wounded children.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Ms Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing them of responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

An investigator works at the scene of a shooting in a classroom of a school in Bryansk, Russia
Russia’s Interior Ministry said it was looking into a motive for the shooting, which is among several school shootings in the country in recent years.

In September 2022, a gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia, killing 17 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead.

In April 2022, a man killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten also in central Russia.

In May 2021, a man opened fire at students at his former high school in the Russian city of Kazan, killing nine people including seven children.

In 2018, an 18-year-old student in Russian-occupied Crimea killed 20 people in a mass shooting at a college.