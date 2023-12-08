Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron touches the cross installed at the top of the spire of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
French President Emmanuel Macron touches the cross installed at the top of the spire of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Notre Dame Cathedral on Friday, one year before its scheduled reopening in 2024.

After a blaze burned through the roof and spire on April 15 2019, Mr Macron’s visits have become a tradition, with Friday marking his sixth to highlight the rebuilding progress.

Huge oak beams have been hoisted skyward so the cathedral can be re-roofed.

France Notre Dame
Huge oak beams have been hoisted skyward so the cathedral can be re-roofed following a fire in 2019 (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The French leader also went up the spire, reconstructed from its previous design by the famed 19th-century French architect Viollet-le-Duc.

It stands at 96 meters (315 feet) and will soon be crowned with a cross and a rooster, restoring an emotional symbol for the French of their heritage.

Mr Macron told reporters: “Since April 2019, the entire nation has been rebuilding.

“And it’s very moving to be here a year before. You can see the extraordinary progress of the work on this nave, the choir and the frames and the spire.”

The schedule calls for the completion of the penultimate restoration phase by the end of the year, with the cathedral’s much-anticipated reopening set for December 8 2024.

France Notre Dame
French President Emmanuel Macron puts a memorial stele for General Jean-Louis Georgelin, at the spire of Notre Dame (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

During his visit, Mr Macron paid homage to General Jean-Louis Georgelin, who oversaw the reconstruction and died in August.

Wearing a hard hat, Mr Macron was given a tool to assist as Gen Georgelin’s name was inscribed in the wood of the spire under the aegis of an artisan, memorialising his contribution to the cathedral.

Mr Macron’s visit underscored a personal attachment to the architectural jewel, a symbol of the country’s rich cultural, literary and religious history.

An evocative scene also unfolded as Mr Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron, observed the restoration works.

France Notre Dame
It is hoped that the cathedral will be ready for reopening on December 8 2024 (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The French first lady stood attentively before excavations by France’s National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research where archaeologists uncovered a 13th-century skeleton, adding a layer of historical depth to the restoration efforts.

To prevent lead contamination, all workers and visitors — including the presidential party — wore protective suits, adhering to the meticulous safety precautions in place.

Mr Macron also surveyed improvements in the cathedral’s nave and choir and discussed future projects, including a new museum and contemporary stained-glass windows to memorialise the restoration period itself.