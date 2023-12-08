Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

By Press Association
Margrethe Vestager, the EU Commission’s powerful antitrust chief who took unpaid leave to seek the top job at European Investment Bank, is returning to the EU’s executive arm for the next few months, Denmark’s government said (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
The European Union’s powerful anti-trust chief has withdrawn as a candidate for the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Danish government said on Friday, after EU finance ministers gave their support to someone else.

Margrethe Vestager, who took unpaid leave in September to pursue the bank job, plans to return to her role at the EU’s executive commission for a few months, the government in Copenhagen said.

The new president of the EIB, the 27-nation bloc’s development bank, is set to begin a six-year term on January 1.

“Out of respect for the further process, the government, together with Margrethe Vestager, has decided to withdraw the Danish candidature,” Denmark’s government said.

EU finance ministers have agreed to back Spain’s economy minister, Nadia Calvino, becoming the bank’s next president.

Ms Calvino, 55, said that under her leadership, the bank “will have an even more important role going forward to fund the green transition, to provide financial support to the rebuilding of Ukraine, and also support the role of Europe in the world”.

She will succeed Werner Hoyer, a German whose second mandate as EIB chief ends on December 31.

Her candidacy still requires approval from the bank’s board of directors and board of governors.

“Although we would have liked to see a different outcome, we are satisfied that there is now a clarification of the process,” Danish Business Minister Morten Bodskov said.

Ms Vestager is arguably one of the world’s most important tech regulators.

She slapped Google with multi-billion-dollar anti-trust penalties, ordered Apple and Amazon to pay back taxes and fined Facebook over its WhatsApp acquisition.

Such flagship enforcement cases struck fear in Silicon Valley and drew attention in Washington.

Ms Vestager also took on Starbucks and McDonald’s and looked into Nike’s tax arrangements.

Other targets have included Italian automaker Fiat and Russian gas giant Gazprom.

She confirmed her return to the European Commission, which polices EU laws and negotiates trade on behalf of member countries, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ms Vestager, who is a vice president of the executive commission as well as commissioner for competition, said she had wanted to reform the European Investment Bank bank by “making it more strategic, faster and more relevant”.

The mandate of the present European Commission expires next year.

Elections across the 27 member nations are scheduled for June 6-9.