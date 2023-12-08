Carlo Ancelotti says Jude Bellingham may need shoulder surgery if injury recurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlo Ancelotti says Jude Bellingham may need shoulder surgery if injury recurs

By Press Association
England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season (John Walton/PA)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remains confident Jude Bellingham is getting stronger every day from his shoulder problem – but feels surgery cannot be ruled out if the issue flares up again.

The England midfielder is enjoying a standout debut campaign with Los Blancos, having scored 15 goals so far in all competitions.

Bellingham, 20, had been sidelined ahead of the international break, missing England’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers, as he managed a dislocated shoulder.

After returning to club duties, the midfielder then picked up an ankle issue during the Champions League win over Napoli.

Bellingham has been doing some training sessions in the gym this week ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga match at Real Betis.

Ancelotti moved to allay any fears over a serious setback, but accepts the club will have to monitor how Bellingham’s shoulder responds to on-going treatment alongside a hectic match schedule.

“Bellingham is working on his own because he still has to recover from the ankle injury he had against Napoli. He has recovered well,” the Real Madrid coach said.

“The shoulder is something he has to look after to strengthen it on his own. He hasn’t had any problem to play, and every day that goes by, he is improving in that sense.”

Pressed if Bellingham might need surgery, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Not right now. The shoulder is very particular. If it happens again or keeps happening, maybe, but we will see.”

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has stepped up his recovery from a thigh injury, but Ukraine international Andriy Lunin could still retain his place between the posts against Betis.

“Nothing has changed with Kepa, we still trust him just as we did. Lunin has shown character and personality,” Ancelotti said.

“The good thing is that we have both, and one could play and the other could. One could play tomorrow, but another another time, there could be rotation.”

Real head to Betis looking to extend a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Ancelotti is expecting a stern test from Manuel Pellegrini’s side, who sit seventh and are unbeaten at home in LaLiga so far.

“It will be a difficult game because Betis are doing very well,” Ancelotti said. “Especially at home, they are solid and well organised.

“We have to try to do our best and try to win, to continue our good form that we have had lately. The game will be difficult, but we’re confident of doing a good job.”

Former Real Madrid boss Pellegrini is relishing facing his old club.

“They have always been very close matches in the last three years, since I have been here we have lost by one goal, we have tied – and there has been a lot of controversy regarding those goals,” Pellegrini said at a press conference.

“They are very important games for us and I hope we have the opportunity to beat Real Madrid.

“They have been very close games and hopefully tomorrow we will win. If we are not capable, then we will go for the next game.”