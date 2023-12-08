French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

By Press Association
Gerard Depardieu is among France’s most well-known stars (Thibault Camus/AP)
French actor Gerard Depardieu’s behaviour towards women has come under renewed scrutiny in France after a documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

The footage, filmed by a professional crew that covered Depardieu’s visit during the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s formation, was included in an investigative documentary that aired on Thursday on national TV channel France 2.

It had never been shown before to the public.

Depardieu, 74, is among France’s most well-known stars.

He was put under investigation in December 2020 for rape and sexual assault, reportedly at his Paris home, following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould in 2018. The investigation is ongoing.

Depardieu has denied any criminal conduct.

Gerard Depardieu
The Gerard Depardieu documentary had never been shown before to the public (PA)

In the video recorded in North Korea by an unnamed video production company, Depardieu can be seen making groaning sounds and sexual comments in front of women. He can also be seen posing for a photo while saying he was “touching the bottom” of a North Korean interpreter by his side.

The documentary also features French comedian Helene Darras, who accused Depardieu of touching her bottom when she was a young extra for the 2008 film Disco. The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Thursday that she filed a complaint against Depardieu in September for alleged sexual assault.

In a brief phone call with the journalists who worked on the documentary, Depardieu said, “this whole thing is deeply bothering me” and declined an interview offer.

He published an open letter in French newspaper Le Figaro in October that said: “I want to tell you the truth. I have never, ever abused a woman.”

About Arnould’s rape accusation, Depardieu wrote: “There has never been any coercion, violence or protest.”

“All my life, I’ve been provocative, outgoing, sometimes rude… I never meant to do any harm, and I apologise for behaving like a child trying to entertain the crowd. But I’m not a rapist nor a predator,” he said in the open letter.

Film director Fabien Onteniente, who worked with Depardieu on Disco, said in a Friday interview with French broadcaster France Info that he did not witness any misconduct by the actor at the time. However, he said he “saw something” a few years later while making another film with Depardieu.

“So I had a private conversation with him. I told him that it’s inadmissible,” Onteniente said.

The director did not give any details about the alleged misbehaviour but said he decided not to do any more projects with Depardieu.

French investigative news website Mediapart earlier this year published information saying that Depardieu has been accused of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting 13 young women.

The France 2 documentary claims the number of accusers now stands at 16.