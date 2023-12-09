Co-stars Barbra Streisand and Lee Grant remember ‘incredible talent’ Ryan O’Neal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-stars Barbra Streisand and Lee Grant remember ‘incredible talent’ Ryan O’Neal

By Press Association
Patrick O’Neal poses with his father, actor Ryan O’Neal (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File/PA)
Patrick O’Neal poses with his father, actor Ryan O’Neal (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File/PA)

Academy Award winners Barbra Streisand and Lee Grant were among the stars remembering “gift of an artist” Ryan O’Neal following his death at the age of 82.

The Hollywood star died “peacefully” on Friday surrounded by his “loving team”, his son Patrick announced on Instagram.

The US actor starred in drama Peyton Place before rising to international stardom after his Oscar-nominated turn as Oliver in the 1971 film Love Story, opposite Ali MacGraw.

He later starred in What’s Up, Doc? in 1972 with Streisand and they met again on-screen seven years later in The Main Event.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, two-time Academy Award winner Streisand said: “So sad to hear the news of Ryan O’Neal’s passing.

“We made two films together, What’s Up, Doc? and The Main Event. He was funny and charming, and he will be remembered.”

O’Neal was described as Hollywood’s “leading boy” following more than 500 episodes playing Rodney Harrington on hit drama Peyton Place, alongside Grant – who played Stella Chernak.

On X, Grant said: “Impossible to believe that Ryan O’Neal is gone. I felt so welcomed by his Peyton Place, the first big production brave enough to welcome me back from the blacklist.

“An incredible talent, an incredible beauty. A gift of an artist we’re lucky to have so much of captured forever.”

During his career, O’Neal collaborated with director Peter Bogdanovich several times, including on Paper Moon opposite his daughter Tatum, who won an Academy Award at the age of 10 for her performance, What’s Up, Doc? and Nickelodeon in 1976.

His other notable credits include starring as Barry Lyndon in Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 film.

The official X page for Kubrick said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that the Oscar nominated, 60-year acting veteran, Ryan O’Neal has passed away.

“To us he will always be remembered as the loveable cad Barry Lyndon.

“Of his experience working with Stanley, Ryan said ‘it was magnificent, you never really get over an experience like that, working with someone like him’.

Announcing the news on Instagram, O’Neal’s son Patrick said his father has “always been my hero”.

“He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop,” he wrote.

Patrick continued: “As a human being, my father was as generous as they come. And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo.

“He loved to make people laugh. It’s pretty much his goal. Didn’t matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it.

“He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun.”

He said his father “just loved acting, plain and simple” and was adept at memorising pages of dialogue in an hour, but was also the “best and most loving and supportive dad”.

“This is and will be a huge void in our lives,” he said.

Patrick also spoke about his father’s on-off relationship with Charlie’s Angels star Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009 at the age of 62 from cancer.

He said: “Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again.

“Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again.”

US actors’ union Sag-Aftra also said it was “saddened” to hear of the death of “revered performer” O’Neal – who had been a union member since 1959.