Bayern Munich hammered by Frankfurt as Jude Bellingham nets in Real Madrid draw

Bayern Munich suffered a spectacular 5-1 defeat as Eintracht Frankfurt ran riot to take their unbeaten Bundesliga record in style.

Thomas Tuchel named his strongest possible side – including Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane – in a bid to bridge the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen three days ahead of their Champions League trip to Manchester United.

But Eintracht were rampant at the Deutsche Bank Arena as Bayern conceded five goals in the opening 60 minutes of a Bundesliga match for the first time since 1975.

Eric Ebimbe scored twice and Omar Marmoush, Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff were also on target with Joshua Kimmich, who scored moments before the interval to make the score 3-1, offering Bayern brief hope.

RB Leipzig triumphed in the battle between fourth and fifth by winning 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund.

Mats Hummels was sent off after 15 minutes for a rash challenge on Luis Openda and Leipzig took advantage through a Ramy Bensebaini own goal.

Niklas Sule equalised right on half-time but Christoph Baumgartner and Yussuf Poulssen scored before Niclas Fullkrug’s late consolation.

Hugo Larsson (centre) celebrates with teammates Omar Marmoush (left) and Eric Ebimbe after scoring his side’s third goal in their 5-1 victory over Bayern Munich (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

Jude Bellingham grabbed his 16th goal of the season in Real Madrid’s 1-1 LaLiga draw at Real Betis.

The England midfielder netted in the 52nd minute but it was not enough for three points as Aitor Ruibal hit back.

The result took Madrid a point clear at the top of the table but Girona and Barcelona – second and third respectively – will have a chance to take advantage when they face each other on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Real Sociedad eased to a 3-0 win at Villarreal with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo scoring in a seven-minute spell before the break.

Inter Milan returned to the Serie A summit with a 4-0 stroll over Udinese at San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco and Marcus Thuram rewarded Nerazzurri dominance in a seven-minute scoring burst before half-time. Lautaro Martinez added his 14th goal of the season six minutes from time.

Luis Muriel struck a stunning stoppage-time winner for Atalanta as they beat AC Milan 3-2.

Atalanta twice led through Ademola Lookman but Milan looked to be taking a point as they hit back through Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic.

But Rossoneri captain Davide Calabria was sent off in stoppage time and Atalanta then sealed victory for the first time in five matches as Muriel cheekily backheeled past Mike Maignan from close range.

Verona drew 1-1 with Lazio despite losing Ondrej Duda to a 77th-minute red card. Mattia Zaccagni put Lazio ahead before Thomas Henry equalised.

Randal Kolo Muani returned to haunt former club Nantes with a late winner in Paris St Germain’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory at Parc des Princes.

Bradley Barcola produced a superb angled finish four minutes before the break, but Nantes levelled after the restart through Mostafa Mohamed.

Kolo Muani struck from close range with seven minutes remaining to give PSG an eighth successive league win.

Ten-man Monaco moved into second spot – six points behind PSG – with a 2-1 success at Rennes.

Brazilian full-back Vanderson put Monaco ahead before being sent off, but Youssouf Fofana provided breathing space and ensured Benjamin Bourigeaud’s last-minute penalty was no more than scant consolation.