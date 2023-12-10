Clean-up begins after six killed in Tennessee storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clean-up begins after six killed in Tennessee storms

By Press Association
A vehicle sits by the side of the road near damaged power lines (Mark Zaleski/AP)
A vehicle sits by the side of the road near damaged power lines (Mark Zaleski/AP)

Central Tennessee residents and emergency workers have begun cleaning up after severe weekend storms that killed six people while damaging buildings, turning over vehicles and knocking out power to tens of thousands.

Officials confirmed that three people, including a toddler, died after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County 50 miles north west of Nashville near the Kentucky state border on Saturday afternoon.

Some 23 people were treated for injuries at hospitals in the county.

In a neighbourhood just north of central Nashville, three people were killed on Saturday as a result of the storms, the city’s Emergency Operation Centre said.

Severe Weather Tennessee
A lorry was overturned by an apparent tornado on West Main Street in Hendersonville, Tennessee (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)

Photos posted by the Clarksville fire department on social media showed damaged houses with debris strewn on lawns, a lorry flipped on its side on a highway and insulation ripped out of building walls.

Video footage from the Tennessee storms showed a ball of fire rising from behind a row of homes into the sky.

A curfew was in effect both on Saturday night and Sunday night in Clarksville, where officials urged motorists to keep away from the damaged areas so as not to impede the work of first responders and utility crews.

“We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. “This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

Residents in the region are familiar with severe weather in late autumn.

Saturday’s storm came nearly two years to the day after the National Weather Service recorded 41 tornadoes through a handful of states, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky. A total of 81 people died in Kentucky alone.

Severe Weather Tennessee
Damage from severe weather and an apparent tornado is seen in Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area of Nashville (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified three victims as Joseph Dalton, 37, Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31, and her son, Anthony Elmer Mendez, two.

Mr Dalton was inside his mobile home when the storm tossed it on top of Ms Perez’s residence. Two other children, one in each home, were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the department said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife, Maria, were praying for all Tennesseans who had been affected by the storms.

“We mourn the lives lost and ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local and state officials,” Mr Lee said in a statement.

About 45,000 electricity customers were without power in Tennessee early on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us, down from more than 80,000 on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee on Saturday.