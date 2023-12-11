Rescuers recover bodies of 11 miners trapped by landslides after heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescuers recover bodies of 11 miners trapped by landslides after heavy rain

By Press Association
Miners take a break during the mine rescue mission in Chingola (AP Photo)
Miners take a break during the mine rescue mission in Chingola (AP Photo)

Eleven miners have been confirmed dead and their bodies retrieved from an open-pit copper mine in Zambia after landslides buried them in tunnels they were digging last month.

One survivor has been found but up to 26 others remain missing and are feared dead nearly two weeks after the disaster.

Rescuers announced the latest death toll late on Sunday. The survivor, a 49-year-old man, was pulled out from underneath the debris last week and is recovering in the hospital, said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, which is overseeing the rescue operation.

Rescuers also retrieved the first two bodies last week. Nine more were recovered this weekend, the disaster management unit said.

Zambia Mine Collapse
Excavators and people at the scene of the rescue operation in Chingola (AP Photo)

Government officials say as many as 38 miners might have been buried under the landslides at the mine near the city of Chingola, on Zambia’s copper belt, although they are not certain of the exact number.

They have been relying on families to report missing relatives and fears were growing that the death toll could rise to more than 30.

“Efforts to recover the remaining accident victims are ongoing,” the disaster management and mitigation unit said in a statement.

The disaster happened on November 30 when heavy rain caused landslides and the miners were buried in three separate tunnels while working in them late at night.

The rain also caused the area around the tunnels to be flooded and rescuers have had to pump out water from the site as well as clear rocks and earth. The army has been helping with the rescue operation.

The miners are believed to have been digging for copper ore illegally without the knowledge of the mine owner, making it difficult for authorities to know exactly how many were trapped underground.

Zambia is among the top 10 copper producers in the world. Chingola, which is about 250 miles north of the capital, Lusaka, has large open-pit mines, some of them stretching for miles.

They are surrounded by huge waste piles of rocks and earth that have been dug out of the mines.

The government said debris from one of the waste piles is thought to have collapsed on the miners’ tunnels in the heavy rain.

Informal mining is common in the area, where small-scale miners go underground without proper safety precautions.

Police said in the days after the tragedy that they believed that most of the miners were dead, but were criticised by the government, which said it was too early to make that statement.

The Zambian president, Hakainde Hichilema, visited the mine last week and said he retained hope that there might be more survivors.