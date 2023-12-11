LeBron James’ son Bronny makes college debut five months after cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

LeBron James’ son Bronny makes college debut five months after cardiac arrest

By Press Association
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday night, five months after suffering a cardiac arrest (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday night, five months after suffering a cardiac arrest (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Bronny James made his college debut for Southern California on Sunday night, five months after the son of NBA superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest.

James, 19, was found to have a congenital heart defect after a cardiac arrest during a workout in on July 20, but was recently cleared by doctors to participate in full-contact practice.

He made his first appearance for the Trojans on Sunday, collecting four points, three rebounds and two assists, although he was unable to prevent an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.

After the game, James thanked the Mayo Clinic where he was treated, USC coach Andy Enfield, as well as friends, family and team-mates for helping him get on to the court.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything,” the teenager said. “Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings who supported me through this hard time in my life.

“I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this – also my coach, my team-mates, all my other coaches that have been with me since the start. I just want to say I’m thankful for them.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in the arena to watch Bronny play, and afterwards posted on social media: “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!

“Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you”