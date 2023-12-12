UN envoy warns of heightening tensions between DRC and Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UN envoy warns of heightening tensions between DRC and Rwanda

By Press Association
A Congolese government soldier stands guard by a UN truck at the Kibati checkpoint north of Goma (AP)
Rising tensions between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have heightened the risk of a military confrontation that could draw in Burundi, the top UN official in Congo has warned the Security Council.

Special representative Bintou Keita’s warning on Monday came shortly before the ambassadors from the neighbouring DRC and Rwanda traded accusations in the council.

The DRC holds a presidential election on December 20 in which president Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a second term against two dozen candidates.

As voting nears, the government is pushing to have regional and international peacekeeping forces withdraw, including more than a 17,700-strong UN force.

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, centre, flanked by his wife, Denise Nyakeru, greets supporters at a rally in Goma (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

A regional force of officers from East African countries began leaving the DRC’s largest city Goma last week.

Mr Tshisekedi has long accused Rwanda and its president Paul Kagame of providing military support to M23 rebels, the latest iteration of Congolese Tutsi fighters to seize towns in parts of mineral-rich North Kivu.

The UN and human rights groups accuse M23 of atrocities including rape and mass killings and say it receives backing from Rwanda, which denies any ties with the rebels.

Ms Keita told the council the eastern provinces are facing escalating insecurity “especially related to the renewed M23 crisis.”

She said new pockets of insecurity also have emerged in other parts of the country, notably the Greater Katanga region and Mai-Ndombe and Tshopo provinces, and that insecurity “has compounded the ongoing humanitarian crisis”.

According to the UN humanitarian office, more than 6.5 million people are displaced in the DRC, 5.5 million of them in the three eastern provinces.

UN soldiers stand guard in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (AP)

DRC ambassador Zenon Mukongo accused Rwandan soldiers of supporting the M23 rebels and reiterated his country’s call for “an end to the Rwandan aggression”, withdrawal of its troops and “the eradication of armed interest groups in Congo including M23”. He urged the Security Council to take action to achieve this.

Rwanda’s new UN ambassador Ernest Rwamucyo accused the neighbouring government “and its coalition of illegal armed militia groups… and foreign mercenaries” of violating a regionally brokered peace process.

He said DRC’s termination of the African regional force “undermines all the regional efforts to bring peace” to the east of the country and urged the government to recommit to the agreements.

Ms Keita said election campaigning began relatively peacefully but “violent clashes between supporters of rival political parties are occurring in many provinces”.

President Tshisekedi told a rally on Sunday that the United Nations “came to help and protect the Congolese people, but it didn’t work”.