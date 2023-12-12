22 killed, 32 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
22 killed, 32 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan police station

By Press Association
Six officers were killed and 25 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle outside a police station in north-west Pakistan on Tuesday, killing (AP)
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at the main gate of a police station in north-west Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing at least 22 security forces and wounding 32 others, officials said.

Part of the building collapsed upon impact, local police officer Kamal Khan said.

Some militants also opened fire and a lengthy shootout ensued between them and security forces before three attackers were gunned down, he said.

The death toll from the attack is likely to rise as some of the injured officers are in a critical condition, authorities said.

Pakistan Suicide Bomber
Officers examine the damage after a suicide bomb attack at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan (AP)

The bodies of the 22 security forces killed were transferred to a hospital.

Police launched a search operation in the surrounding area to apprehend the militants who got away, officials said.

The attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Mr Khan said. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, or TJP – believed to be an offshoot of the TTP – claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted officers who were at the police station.

A larger number of security forces from across the country have had a constant presence at the Daraban police station where they were carrying out intelligence-based operations against militants in the area with help from local police, said Mr Khan.

Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti denounced the onslaught in a statement and conveyed his condolences to those who were “martyred”.

He could not immediately confirm the number of officers killed in the attack, which he called an act of “terrorism”.

Pakistan Suicide Bomber
Security officials at the scene after the blast (AP)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence, with several deadly attacks.

In January, at least 101 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar.

The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks on security forces since 2022. Authorities say the insurgents have become emboldened while living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of that country in 2021.

The TTP, though a separate group, is closely allied with the Afghan Taliban.

Dera Ismail Khan is near South Waziristan, a former sanctuary for militants.

Pakistan’s army carried out multiple operations against militants there after some attacked an army-run school, killing more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren, in 2014.